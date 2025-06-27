Latest News | Girl Found Unconscious with Head Injury in Delhi Forest Area, Probe on

A 14-year-old girl was found unconscious with a head injury in a forest area near Neb Sarai in south Delhi on Friday, police said.

Agency News PTI| Jun 27, 2025 11:06 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was found unconscious with a head injury in a forest area near Neb Sarai in south Delhi on Friday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the girl lying unconscious in the forest patch in Mehrauli was received, they said. A team immediately rushed to the spot and shifted her to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical treatment.

"The girl, aged around 14 years, was found in an unconscious state and had suffered a head injury. She is currently under medical observation," a senior police officer said.

The girl was identified and her family was informed, he said. Police have registered a case under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder) and initiated legal proceedings.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

