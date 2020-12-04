Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) on Friday welcomed the move to make hallmarking mandatory in a phased manner from June next year and also urged the government to look into the industry's key concerns for a smooth implementation of the initiative.

“We have always been supportive of mandatory hallmarking and it will help in making the industry organised, compliant and will improve the image in the eyes of the customer. It is also essential that before implementing mandatory hallmarking the valid concerns of the industry should be addressed,” GJC chairman Anantha Padmanaban said in a statement.

During a virtual meeting with Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Rao Saheb Patil Danve on Thursday, the industry body discussed many issues including making mandatory hallmarking only at the point of sale to the end consumer.

GJC also asked the government to allow marking of 20 karats (k), 23k and 24k in the mandatory hallmarking regime, since India has a huge demand for these caratage gold jewellery.

The jeweller's body also discussed the need for clarification on old stock, requirement of more hallmarking centres among others with the minister.

In July 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the government had extended the deadline of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artifacts by over four months to June 1, 2021, from the earlier deadline of January 15, 2021.

Acknowledging the key concerns of the industry, Danve said the government has prepared a complete roadmap of hallmarking and is glad to witness the proactiveness of GJC as the apex body of the industry to come forward and support the initiative and with necessary concerns to ensure that the Industry and consumers are not affected by mandatory hallmarking Scheme.

“The concerns raised by the stakeholders will surely be looked upon by the Ministry and BIS. Engagement with the industry indeed plays a vital role in the process,” he added.

