Thiruvananthapuram, December 4: Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram will resume operations from 4 pm today. Notably, Thiruvananthapuram closed its operations on Friday morning as a precautionary measure in the wake of heavy rainfalls in Kerala due to Cyclone Burevi. Meanwhile, Kerala remains of high even as cyclone Burevi has weakened.

The Cyclonic storm is weakening into a deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). Widespread rain and strong winds are forecast in the Southern part of Kerala. Cyclone Burevi Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclone Burevi Likely to Hit Tamil Nadu Today, Check Realtime Path And Status Here.

According to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at least 2,891 relief camps have been opened in various parts of the state, and emergency centres have been opened at district-level and from an adequate number of doctors to enough stock of medicines, were ready in the health sector to meet any emergency situation. Cyclone Burevi Updates: Cyclone Burevi Likely To Hit Tamil Nadu Today, 26 Teams of NDRF Ready Across Tamil Nadu And Kerala.

As many as 177 people living in plantation settlements in the hilly Ponmudi area, about 61 km from the capital city, have been shifted as a precautionary measure to two schools. The IMD has predicted that Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam districts would receive heavy rains and wind from December 3 to 5.

