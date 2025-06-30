Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Godrej Properties has acquired a 43-acre land parcel in Panipat, Haryana and is expecting a revenue of more than Rs 1,250 crore through the sale of residential plots.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Godrej Properties informed that it has "acquired 43 acres of land for a plotted development that will have a revenue potential in excess of Rs 1,250 crore."

The company did not disclose the deal value.

This will be the company's first project in Panipat and fourth residential plotted township in North India.

The land is located in Sector 40, Panipat. This project will contain approximately 1.02 million sq ft of plotted residential development.

Godrej Properties MD and CEO Gaurav Pandey said, "The project fits well with our strategy of expanding into new markets for plotted development. Haryana has been a key market for us, and we look forward to develop a quality plotted township in Panipat, that creates long-term value for its residents."

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. The company became the largest real estate developer in 2024-25 fiscal in terms of sales bookings. It sold nearly Rs 30,000 crore worth properties during the last financial year.

