Mumbai, June 30: Shillong Teer Results of all Teer games - Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, of today, June 30, will be declared shortly. Once announced, Shillong Teer Result of Round 1 and Round 2 games will be available at websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Lottery players can also find the winning numbers of all Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart available below.

A one-of-a-kind archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. The speculative lottery game, which is overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), observes a holiday on Sunday. Shillong Teer results and winning numbers will be published after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. An archery-type competition, Shillong Teer is played twice a day in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 30, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer results are announced after both rounds of a Teer game, for example, Juwai Teer, are over. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer games, attracts lottery enthusiasts from nearby areas and other northeastern states. That said, if you're wondering where to check Shillong Teer results and winning numbers, then you have come to the right place. Lottery players can visit portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in to check the results of today's lucky draw. They can also view Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers provided by LatestLY in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

What Is Shillong Teer? How To Play Teer Games?

An archery-based competition, Shillong Teer games provide local archers an opportunity to sharpen their archery skills. A speculative lottery, Teer games require lottery enthusiasts to place bets on numbers from 0 to 99. Simple and easy to play, the archery-based game consists of Round 1 and Round 2, in which archers shoot arrows at designated targets. It is worth noting that only the last two digits of all arrows hitting the targets are picked as winning numbers. Completely legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, Teer games are deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture as they display a blend of skill and traditions.

