Hyderabad, Jul 21 (PTI) Around three kilograms of gold ornaments and Rs 6 lakh in cash were stolen from a jewellery shop in Suryapet town, Telangana, police said.

Unidentified persons broke into the shop late Sunday night by making a hole in the rear wall of the building and cutting through the shutter using gas cutters. They allegedly decamped with ornaments and cash, according to a senior police official who visited the spot.

The shop owner discovered the burglary on Monday and alerted the police.

Preliminary estimates suggest that 2.3 to 3 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 5–6 lakh in cash were stolen, police added.

The owner is still verifying the records, police further said.

Five teams have been formed to investigate the case. Further probe is underway.

