New DeLhi, May 3 (PTI) Goldi Solar on Monday said it has completed the supply of over 24 MW of solar modules to LS Mills, a leading textile company based in Tamil Nadu.

The modules will be used in a project based in Aviyoor, Virudhunagar District of Tamil Nadu, commissioned in March 2021. Goldi Solar's 71,690 high-efficiency solar panels Goldi 72 GN polycrystalline modules of 335 Wp was used in the project, a company statement said.

LS Mills is expected to save approximately 37.668 GWh of electricity per annum and help offset over 35,040 tonnes of CO2 per year, it added.

"...We are proud to support LS Mills in their journey of green energy adoption. We plan to strengthen our base in South India and are expecting more such developments in the future," Bharat Bhut, Co-founder & Director, Goldi Solar said.

The textile firm selected Goldi Solar as they offered the best quality at a reasonable price, LS Mills Chairman S Manivannan said.

"Their modules also undergo stringent tests and have all the required certifications, making it easier to install and use. They are also a home-grown brand in the Indian solar space and have shown great commitment. We hope that others in the textile industry embrace solar and transition to a carbon-neutral company," Manivannan noted.

Goldi Solar's current production capacity is 500 MW and the the manufacturer is looking to expand it to 2.5 GW with a second facility soon.

Goldi Solar is one of the leading Indian solar panel manufacturers, EPC services provider and independent power producer (IPP).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)