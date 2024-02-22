New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday said the government has appointed its MD and CEO A S Rajeev as Vigilance Commissioner.

"This is to inform that Department of Financial Services vide notification no. 13/8/2016-BO.I dated February 22, 2024 has notified the appointment of A S Rajeev, MD and CEO of the bank as Vigilance Commissioner in Central Vigilance Commission," BoM said in a regulatory filing.

In view of the above, Rajeev is relieved from the bank today, it said.

The bank's board and management committee has entrusted two Executive Directors to look after financial and administrative powers and functions of the bank till such time regular MD & CEO is appointed by the government, it said.

