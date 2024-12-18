New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Food Processing Industries Secretary Subrata Gupta assured on Wednesday that the government will address the concerns of the bakery and confectionery industry, including streamlining regulatory frameworks.

During an interactive session with industry leaders, key focus areas emerged, including regulatory simplification, sustainability, and innovation, an official statement said.

The secretary, who chaired the high-level roundtable discussion, assured participants of the government's commitment to addressing sector challenges and fostering collaborative growth.

Industry representatives emphasised the need for policy alignments that can support both large and small-scale manufacturers.

Critical recommendations included technology adoption, expanding domestic production of critical inputs like cocoa, and integrating informal sector units into the formal ecosystem.

The roundtable discussions highlighted potential strategies for enhancing raw material availability, streamlining supply chains, implementing regulatory reforms, developing skill development programmes, and promoting consumer awareness about processed foods. Participants were advised to submit detailed representations to Invest India to develop actionable strategies.

The secretary stressed the importance of partnerships and creating a supportive ecosystem to boost the industry's global competitiveness.

