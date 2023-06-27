New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The government on Tuesday assured beneficiaries of the Production Linked Incentive scheme to resolve their issues, if any so that they can avail the PLI benefits on time, an official said.

Certain technical issues were flagged by industry players during a workshop held by the commerce and industry ministry on the PLI schemes.

The objective of the workshop was to take stock of the progress and success stories of each scheme, which was rolled out for as many as 14 sectors, the official said.

Besides, the ministry also sought feedback and suggestions from the beneficiaries and views from industry associations.

The meeting was chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The government announced the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme in 2021 for as many as 14 sectors, such as telecommunication, white goods, textiles and pharma with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

The government has disbursed only Rs 2,900 crore till March 2023, out of Rs 3,400 crore claims received.

"It was suggested to the beneficiaries to approach the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) and line ministries for their issues," the official added.

All the beneficiaries welcomed the scheme and stated that it is helping in boosting the country's manufacturing.

Apart from industry associations and companies, representatives of Export Promotion Councils also participated in the workshop.

Four Project Management Agencies of the scheme also presented their insights on the scheme implementation.

The Industrial Finance Corporation of India is handling 10 sectors under the PLI, Small Industries Development Bank of India two schemes, Metallurgical and Engineering Consultants and IREDA and Solar Energy Corporation of India are managing one sector each.

The incentives for each sector run for five years and as new sectors have been added to it over time the scheme will run till 2028.

Of the 14 sectors, the scheme is fast picking in eight sectors - large-scale electronics, telecom, pharmaceuticals, food processing, white goods, and auto and auto components.

Sectors, where there were issues in taking off the scheme, include High Efficiency Solar PV Modules, Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery, Textile Products and Specialty Steel.

