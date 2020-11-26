New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The government on Thursday reduced the basic customs duty on crude palm oil to 27.5 per cent, a move that would increase availability of the commodity in the domestic market.

The duty cut would also help cool off rising edible oil prices in domestic markets.

Also Read | Nokia 2.4 with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India at Rs 10,399; Check Features, Variants & Specifications Here.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a notification said the basic customs duty (BCD) rate on crude palm oil has been revised to 27.5 per cent with effect from November 27.

The BCD on crude palm oil is 37.5 per cent currently.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas Avatar From Leaked Set Pics Is The Stuff That Haunts Vidya Bagchi’s Nightmares.

Palm oil constitutes over 40 per cent of India's total edible oil consumption. Edible oil is India's third-largest imported commodity after crude oil and gold.

India is the world's largest importer of edible oil, and buys around 15 million tonnes annually from countries including Malaysia and Indonesia.

Earlier in January, the government had slashed customs duty on crude palm oil from 40 per cent to 37.5 per cent for imports from Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

The retail inflation, based on consumer price index, was at a six-year high of 7.61 per cent in October, while wholesale price-based inflation rose to a eight-month high of 1.48 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)