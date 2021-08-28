New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) State-owned UCO Bank on Saturday said the government has extended the term of its MD and CEO Atul Kumar Goel for two years.

The central government, through a notification dated August 26, extended the term of office of Atul Kumar Goel as UCO Bank's managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Goel's current term was to expire on November 1, 2021.

On Friday, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra had also informed about extensions given to their MD & CEOs.

The government has also extended the terms of two executive directors each in Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India, and one executive director of Central Bank of India. HRS hrs

