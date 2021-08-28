Music has the ability to be a part of everyone’s life to some degree or another. Music can transcend age, culture, and economic status. It is something that will always affect someone. Along with music, social media is a thing that has rapidly grown in today’s world. With the proliferation of social media platforms, technology startups have a unique opportunity to connect with their target audience and build a fan base. Using social media and music as a source, young entrepreneur Mahmoud Shehada has built some successful startups. He has taken several business concepts and brought them to full fruition. He creates excellent revenue models along with other management aspects for growth and retention within new companies.

How did Mahmoud Shehada start his journey, and what are his achievements?

Mahmoud has earned respect in the financial industry, working with some of the most prominent public and private institutions. Mahmoud holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from York University, Toronto and an Executive Degree in Private Equity and Venture Capital from Harvard Business School, Boston, USA. Mahmoud has an extensive background in financial services. He was the CEO of SIC, a regulated firm in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). He led the firm towards achieving a capital markets trading turnover of US$2.1 billion. SIC also provided outstanding client service and regulatory compliance to authorities in the DIFC. For him, 2014 was the year when this young entrepreneur got a breakthrough in his career. He founded Allegoria Capital Limited as a privately held family office, and private equity group focused on deep value investing regionally and globally. As a holding company, Allegoria Capital has diversified and grown to own five companies in various sectors, including real estate, marketing & advertising, financial services and e-commerce.

Mahmoud, as an influencer, has led venture and proprietary investments focused heavily in the UAE and GCC across a wide range of sectors. Mahmoud has developed Allegoria Capital into a regulated, institutionalized, and flourishing business. Since 2014, Mahmoud has raised over 100 million AED for private placement ventures covering various sectors, including property development.

How did Mahmoud Shehada follow his passion for Music and Content Creation?

After being successful in the finance sector, Mahmoud Shehada has always tried to follow what his heart says. Mahmoud’s current focus is his true passion for music and content creation. He’s a talented musician and rapper, sharing a wide variety of content from behind-the-scenes and music clips to original videos and impressive car collections through his YouTube Channel, TheRealMood. Under the name Mood and his entity Divine Intervention Entertainment, he’s setting up an EP to showcase his musical skills and his trademark lifestyle. Mood’s single Mind Right will be available on all major streaming platforms worldwide. Divine Intervention will also be launching a mass media platform called “Bathna TV”, covering news from the Middle East region, focusing on Sports, Fitness, Pop Culture, Music, Business News & more.