New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The government initiatives such as Make in India and production linked incentive schemes for different sectors are helping attract foreign investors to set up bases in India, according to industry chamber CII.

In a letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said that the government's increased investments in infrastructure such as roads, railways and ports are making the domestic industry more competitive.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: ITBP Invites Applications for 27 Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply Online at itbpolice.nic.in; Know Recruitment Process, Eligibility and Other Details.

The policy shift within India has also occurred at the same time as geopolitical conditions have become favourable for India, with many global companies looking to diversify their geographical base, the letter, dated November 5, said.

"FDI inflows have increased from USD 45.14 billion in 2014-15 to USD 70.95 billion in 2023-24, indicating the growing interest of foreign investors for setting up base in India," it said, adding that the PLI schemes have attracted huge investments.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 18 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

It added that India's manufacturing capabilities across sectors such as auto, electronics, machinery, chemicals, shipping, railways and others are expanding rapidly.

"You (the minister) have addressed each component of the Make in India initiative, be it ease of doing business, logistics and connectivity, investment promotion, or external engagement, with great insight, innovative policies and phenomenal implementation," the letter said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)