Gurugram, Jul 7 (PTI) A joint meeting on Monday by a state-owned power discom and a electricity transmission entity discussed plans to increase supply capacity to 9,000 MW in Gurugram.

The meeting laid emphasis on strengthening the transmission system of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) and the distribution system of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

Detailed discussions were also held to prepare an integrated system plan for the development of Gurugram till the financial year 2034-35, an official statement said.

Gurugram has a power supply capacity of 6,000 MW currently.

Given the expected rise in demand in the coming years, instructions were given to plan to increase its supply capacity to 9,000 MW.

Directions were also given to increase the capacity of old substations from Sector 1-57 of Gurugram and building new substations. Orders were given to complete the construction of substations for which land has already been identified.

Land should be identified and acquired for the new substations in new sectors, it said.

