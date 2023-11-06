New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Global and domestic investors have committed an investment of Rs 33,129 crore in India's sunrise food processing sector during the second edition of World Food India, the government said on Monday.

The Union Food Processing Industries Ministry has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various companies in this regard during the three-day World Food India that concluded on November 5.

"The event concluded with a substantial surge of investment interest, resulting in the signing of MoUs worth Rs 33,129 crore underscoring the event's significant impact on propelling India's food processing sector," an official statement said.

Companies such as Amul, ITC, Mondelez, Kellogg's, AB InBev, IB Group, Balaji Wafers, Ananda Dairy, Fertis, and Bikanerwala were among the signatories, it said.

Addressing a valedictory session of the event, President Droupadi Murmu had highlighted that the first edition had attracted a large number of investment commitments and "Rs 22,711 crore of investment has been grounded or completed so far".

The first edition was held in 2017, but in consecutive years the event could not be organised due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

