Shimla, Jul 14 (PTI) A government school teacher here has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a sixth-grade student, police said on Monday.

In a complaint filed by the victim's mother, she said that the accused had touched her daughter inappropriately, which caused her to feel reluctant to attend school.

The victim's mother claimed that she learnt about the incident from her other daughter and reported it to the police.

Following the allegations, several women staged a protest, demanding stringent action against the accused.

A case under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered. Further investigation is underway.

