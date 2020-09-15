New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The government has set up a 25-member Development Council for Footwear and Leather Industry for a period of two years, according to a notification of the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Raj Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Action Shoes is the chairman of the council.

The members of the council include Chairman, Council for Leather Exports; Managing Director, Footwear Design and Development Institute, Noida; Director, Central Leather Research Institute, Chennai; and President, Agra Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Chamber.

