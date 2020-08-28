Mathura, Aug 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government should make its stand clear on the proposed privatisation of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd, an official of a power sector association said on Friday.

Privatisation of the discom would harm the people, who are already reeling under the coronavirus pandemic, as they would be paying as much as Rs 10 per unit of electricity, V P Singh, president of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh, told reporters.

Also Read | Dinesh Kumar Khara Recommended as Next SBI Chairman by Banks Board Bureau.

It will also lead to retrenchment of the discom's employees, he claimed.

The association's secretary Prabhat Singh said it will organise protests from September 1 in every district served by the discom if the "anti-people" proposal is not junked.

Also Read | SBI Links YONO Krishi With Govt Portal for Delivery of Horticultural Seeds at Farmers' Doorsteps.

In spite of poor service of private power companies in Agra and Greater Noida, the government wants to impose this model in the Purvanchal area, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)