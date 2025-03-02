New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) With India and the US gearing up to start negotiations for a proposed bilateral trade agreement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's Washington visit will begin on Monday, according to an official.

Goyal is likely to hold talks with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the official said.

Also Read | PNB SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 350 Specialist Officer Vacancies From March 3, Know Steps To Apply at pnbindia.in.

During the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington, India and the US announced their commitment to more than double the two-way commerce to USD 500 billion by 2030 and negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by fall of 2025.

Last month, the minister stated that India and the US are committed to increasing bilateral trade to USD 500 billion and negotiating a "strong" trade agreement within the next 6-8 months.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Know How to Calculate Salary Hike as Fitment Factor May Increase Basic Pay by 40-50%.

The visit is crucial as US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose higher tariffs against India.

Tariffs are import duties imposed and collected by the government and paid by the companies to bring foreign goods into the country.

Earlier, Goyal said the two countries can offer concessions and duty reductions as their economies complement each other.

Normally in a free trade agreement, two trading partners either eliminate or significantly reduce customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they ease norms to promote trade in services and boost investments.

During the first term of US President Donald Trump, the two countries discussed a mini-trade deal, but it was shelved by the Joe Biden administration as they were not in favour of such pacts.

In 2023, the US-India bilateral trade in goods and services stood at USD 190.08 billion (USD 123.89 billion in goods and USD 66.19 billion in services trade). That year, India's merchandise exports to the US stood at USD 83.77 billion, while imports were USD 40.12 billion, leaving a trade gap of USD 43.65 billion in favour of India.

The country's services export to America was USD 36.33 billion in 2023, while imports stood at USD 29.86 billion. The trade gap (the difference between imports and exports) was USD 6.47 billion in favour of New Delhi.

During 2021-24, America was India's largest trading partner. The US is one of the few countries with which India has a trade surplus.

In 2023-24, the US remained India's largest trading partner with USD 119.71 billion in bilateral trade in goods (USD 77.51 billion worth of exports, USD 42.19 billion of imports -- USD 35.31 billion trade surplus).

India received USD 67.8 billion in foreign direct investments from America between April 2000 and September 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)