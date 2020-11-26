New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Thursday fell by Rs 95 to Rs 5,855 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for December delivery eased by Rs 95, or 1.6 per cent, to Rs 5,855 per five quintal in 35,510 lots.

Guar gum for January delivery decreased by Rs 97, or 1.61 per cent, to Rs 5,935 per five quintal in 21,600 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

