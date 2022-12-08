Nashik, Dec 8 (PTI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday assembled at the party's headquarters in Nashik in Maharashtra to celebrate its win in the Gujarat state polls.

The party, which has been power for close to three decades in the western state, is on course to win over 150 seats in the 182-member House.

BJP workers assembled at Vasantsmruti, the party's office here, shouted slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and burst crackers.

The party, however, lost power in Himachal Pradesh, with the Congress set to form government there.

