Gurugram, Jan 23 (PTI) Gurugram police on Thursday made new revelations in the death of a 35-year-old software engineer here claiming that he committed suicide by hanging after a scuffle with his wife's father and cousin.

According to the police, Navdeep Singh had a fight with his father-in-law Rajkumar and cousin Rohit in his house in Ashok Vihar Phase 2.

The two men then went away after locking Singh in one of the rooms, they said, adding that the engineer then committed suicide by hanging himself with a bedsheet.

The post-mortem of the body was today in which the doctors found out that Singh had committed suicide, a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

Rajkumar and Rohit have been arrested and a case has been registered against them for abetment to suicide, he said.

Earlier, the police booked Singh's wife Seema and brother-in-law for murder on the complaint of the engineer's father.

The police had earlier registered a case of murder but after new revealations in post-mortem report, they replaced the section of murder with abatement to suicide, the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, Singh was found dead in his Ashok Vihar Phase-2 house. His body was discovered by a neighbour after he went inside the house to check on the man on request of his father Krishan Kumar, who is a Sub Inspector in Haryana Police.

The engineer's wife and their three-year-old daughter were missing from the house, the police said.

