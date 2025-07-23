Gurugram, Jul 23 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly duping people by creating a fake website resembling the government portal for high-security registration plates (HSRP), police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Kapil (25), from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the cyber crime south police on Monday and sent to judicial custody after two days of remand, they said.

According to police, a complaint was filed on June 12 by a man who, while searching online for an HSRP for his motorcycle, came across the fake website.

He filled in his vehicle details and made a payment through a QR code, later realising it was not the official portal.

An FIR was registered and an investigation was launched. During the probe, the accused confessed to having paid an associate Rs 30,000 to create a duplicate website that closely resembled the government site.

He would take a 50 per cent commission from the defrauded amount and share the rest with his partner, police said.

Efforts are underway to arrest his associate, they added.

