Gurugram, May 30 (PTI) A man who allegedly threatened to shoot a female colleague and fired several rounds in the air was arrested hours after the incident took place in Sector 44 here, police said.

They said a motorcycle was impounded and a country-made pistol along with two cartridges were recovered from the accused, Satyavrat alias Satya Pandit, a native of Gopalganj in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district.

He was produced in a court on and remanded to four days' police custody for questioning, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

According to the comaplaint filed by Laxmi Verma alias Mehak, from north Delhi and currently residing in Sector 44, she had been working with the accused in a private management company for the past one month.

The incident took place around 10.15 pm on Wednesday when she and her friend Anu Rajput were en route to the HUDA Market in Sector 53.

"When we reached near Kanhai colony, Satyavrat came on a bike, stopped in front of me and threatened to shoot me. He then took out his pistol and fired around four to five rounds in the air," the complainant told police.

She then alerted police and an emergency response vehicle reached the spot. Upon seeing the police vehicle the accused fled.

An FIR was registered at Sushant Lok police station, following her complaint and the accused was arrested near a CNG pump in Sushant Lok area on Thursday, police said.

