Faridabad, Apr 23 (PTI) More than 20 passengers, including children, were injured after their bus rammed into a canter truck parked near Maujpur toll on KGP Expressway on Wednesday, police said.

All the injured have been admitted to government and private hospitals in Ballabgarh, they said, adding that prima facie the accident happened as the bus driver dozed off while driving.

Also Read | Rules Changing From May 1: ATM Withdrawal, Bank Balance Check To Cost More As Hiked Interchange Fees Come Into Effect Next Month; Minimum Balance Rules, Credit Card Benefits Also Revised by Major Banks.

According to the police, due to the massive collision, the bus door got jammed and the passengers were taken out by breaking windows.

Of the total, 10 passengers sustained severe injuries. The bus driver's legs got fractured and he also sustained a head injury, they added.

Also Read | EPFO Pension Hike: Here's How Much Pensioners Could See in Revised Monthly Payments As Government Considers 650% Hike.

There were more than 35 passengers on board the bus that had left for Mathura and Vrindavan from Punjab's Phillaur.

The accident happened around 3 am and most of the passengers were asleep. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the injured to hospitals.

"An FIR has been registered against and we are trying to nab the accused canter driver", said inspector Suresh Kumar, SHO of Chhansa police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)