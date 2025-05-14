Gurugram, May 14 (PTI) Four men have been arrested by the cyber crime police in Gurugram for allegedly providing bank accounts to cyber fraudsters involved in a trading investment scam, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made in connection with a case registered on March 15, following a complaint from a man who alleged he was duped in the name of a trading investment scheme, police said.

A case was lodged at the Cyber Crime (South) police station, they added.

The accused were identified as Honey Garg, Sahdev, and Sandeep -- residents of village Tatarpur in Palwal district -- and Rahul Tiwari, a native of Bawa Colony in Ludhiana, a police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had opened a bank account in the name of another person and handed it over to cyber fraudsters, who used it to siphon off funds. In return, they received Rs 18,000, a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

