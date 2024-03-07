Gurugram, Mar 7 (PTI) Two men have been arrested in Sohna here for carrying 549 kg of marijuana worth around Rs 1 crore in a truck, police said on Thursday.

The police action came following a tip-off on the movement of the alleged smugglers here, they added.

Inspector Vishva Gaurav

Acting on the information, a police team led by Inspector Vishva Gaurav, in-charge of crime unit at Sector 39 Police Station, reached Lakhuwas village and put up a barricade on Wednesday night.

After some time, a truck coming from Palwal side was stopped and upon inspection, the police team found 549 kg of marijuana in the vehicle, police said.

The seized marijuana was worth around Rs 1 crore, the police said.

The driver could not produce any license and permit for the drugs found in the vehicle after which they were arrested, they said.

The police then arrested the truck driver Tasleem, a resident of Chundika village in Nuh district, and his helper Mukim, a resident of Hathin in Palwal district, an official said.

Inspector Gaurav said, "During police interrogation, the accused revealed they had brought the marijuana from Visakhapatnam and were taking it to supply in the Tauru area. We have seized the marijuana and the truck and are questioning the accused after taking them on police remand".

An FIR has been lodged at the Sohna Sadar Police Station, he said.

