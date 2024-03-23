Gurugram, Mar 23 (PTI) A 35-year-old female housekeeping staff of a private company died after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Gurugram-Sohna road, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by the woman's husband, the accident took place Friday morning at the Tikri village turn when the woman was crossing the road.

"My wife used to work in the housekeeping staff of Everest Business Advisory India Private Limited. It happened Friday morning at around 9.30 am when I was on my way to drop my wife off for duty.

"I was standing near the Tikri village turn and my wife Asha was crossing the road on foot when a speeding car hit her from behind," Sanjay, a native of Islampur village here, said.

He said he rushed his wife to a private hospital nearby where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police booked the driver, who fled from the scene, under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the IPC at Sadar Police Station on Friday.

"We handed over the body to kin after the post mortem and are searching for the accused," said ASI Parvinder, the investigating officer.

