Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday chaired a key meeting of the Unique Identification Implementation Committee (UIDIC) here, stressing the need for 100 per cent Aadhaar penetration across the state.

To accelerate Aadhaar registration, Rastogi directed all state government departments, and representatives from various banks and department of posts to ensure the full activation of Aadhaar enrolment kits at the earliest.

He emphasized the optimal utilization of available resources to make Aadhaar services more accessible.

According to an official statement, the chief secretary further directed that special enrolment camps be conducted in both government and private schools to facilitate Aadhaar registration for students.

Additionally, he called for the promotion of the M-Aadhaar App and My-Aadhaar Portal to enhance digital access for citizens.

Highlighting the importance of Aadhaar-linked authentication, Rastogi asked the School Education Department to run awareness campaigns urging parents to complete Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) for their children at the ages of 5 and 15 years.

He also directed all the departments of Haryana to ensure Aadhaar-based authentication of beneficiaries of various services offered at Aadhaar centers and other offices.

Rastogi further directed that Aadhaar-based face authentication attendance system be deployed across all government departments.

During the meeting, Bhawna Garg, Deputy Director General, UIDAI Regional Office, Chandigarh, highlighted the need to increase Aadhaar enrolment among children aged 0-5 years.

She proposed deploying Aadhaar kits at immunization centres, with collaboration between the Health Department and the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) to ensure full coverage for young children.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from various departments and representatives of banks and postal department.

