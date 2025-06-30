Chandigarh, Jun 30 (PTI) To improve industrial infrastructure, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) is digitising its land bank module and integrating it with the India Industrial Land Bank (IILB).

E-auction procedures and post-allotment services are now available online, said an official statement here on Monday.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, June 30, 2025: As Gold Price Continues To Decline, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

The state is also pushing ahead with "plug and play" facilities through the development of flatted factories in key locations such as Industrial Model Township Faridabad, IMT Manesar Phase-V, Sohna, Kharkhoda, Karnal, Yamunanagar, and Saha.

It said Haryana is taking bold and progressive steps to position itself as one of India's most business-friendly states.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Moon Landing Fake or Real? Here's the Truth Behind NASA's Historic Apollo 11 Mission.

According to the statement, after taking part in a video conference on Compliance Reduction and Deregulation chaired by the Union Cabinet Secretary -- attended by task force members and nodal officers from various states and Union territories -- Haryana's Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi reaffirmed the state government's strong commitment to reducing compliance burden, promoting deregulation, and enhancing the overall ease of doing business.

He said the state has prepared action plans for all 23 priority areas assigned under the compliance reduction initiative. Of these, 15 are currently in process for final approval from the central government, while two areas have already entered the implementation stage.

Also, the state is working on other six priority areas where the Government of India has proposed suggestions on the action plan submitted, he said.

He said Haryana has adopted inclusive and mixed-use planning that allows compatible uses such as residential, commercial, institutional, and public services within designated zones.

Red-category industries are permitted in industrial zones, while all industries except red-category are allowed in agricultural zones -- a major boost for MSMEs.

Commercial activities in residential areas are now regulated based on road classifications, and even convenient shopping outlets are permitted in most zones. Institutional buildings and fuel stations are also allowed in nearly all areas, except for public utility and transportation zones.

The process of Change of Land Use (CLU) has also been drastically simplified; the number of documents required has been reduced from 19 to just 5, and applications are now processed digitally, further improving transparency and speed.

Further, under the Haryana Building Code-2017, the state has institutionalised reforms to fast-track construction approvals.

Self-certification is permitted for low-risk industrial buildings and occupation certificates are issued within eight working days upon submission of the required documents. Third-party inspection agencies and fact-finding mechanisms are also in place to ensure quality and resolve disputes.

On the environmental front, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) now decides on consent applications within 30 calendar days -- effectively 21 working days -- aligning with national benchmarks.

Haryana is already exempting white-category industries from requiring any consents, thereby removing unnecessary hurdles for non-polluting units. No additional documentation is required from industries during inspections, and formats and checklists are readily available online, the chief secretary said.

Haryana is planning to introduce state-level legislation in the spirit of the Jan Vishwas Act to decriminalise minor offenses and promote trust-based governance.

Additionally, the state is revamping Invest Haryana Single Window System for all business-related approvals and will integrate it to National Single Window System (NSWS), further simplifying investor interactions.

Commissioner & Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Amit Kumar Agrawal and senior officers of various departments were also present in the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)