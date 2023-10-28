Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said his government is providing benefits of welfare schemes to the marginalised, poor, and needy sections in a transparent manner.

"The government's main objective is to ensure that those who are entitled to get benefits of the welfare scheme will receive their deserving rights. No one can now deprive anyone of their rights," said Khattar while addressing a gathering during a programme held at his residence here.

An official release quoting Khattar said the state government is working for the welfare of all and formulating policies to ensure that every section of the state lives a prosperous life.

"The state government is working for the upliftment of those at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid, in line with the 'Antyodaya' philosophy," he said.

An 'Antyodaya Sammelan' will be organised in Karnal on November 2 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest, said Khattar.

Beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, pension scheme, and others will be invited to this Sammelan, said the CM.

Khattar also said 'Jan Samvad' programmes are being conducted across the state to ensure prompt resolution of people's issues and complaints.

The government aims to organise the programme in all 6,000 villages, the CM said, adding so far, around 1,000 villages have been covered, he said.

Khattar also congratulated Nayab Singh Saini on being appointed as the new president of the Haryana BJP. He said the BJP party is the only party where even an ordinary worker can be given the responsibility of a high office.

The CM said he has had a long association with Saini and they will work together as a team by following the basic principle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas'.

Saini, a Lok Sabha MP, expressed gratitude to the prime minister and Khattar for his appointment.

He said under the leadership of PM Modi at the Centre and Khattar in the state, a development-oriented government is working for the people.

He also called on party workers to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes of both the central and state governments reach every household.

