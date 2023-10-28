Chennai, October 28: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment of Graduate Teachers / Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE). Interested candidates can apply for the posts at trb.tn.gov.in from November 1 to 30, 2023.

According to the official notification, a total of 2,222 graduate teaching posts will be filled up through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates are advised to apply online before November 30. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 7 next year. DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 37 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in.

TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Candidates belonging to the general category should not be more than 53 years of age and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Class Muslims, Backward Classes, MBC/DNC and DW should not be more than 58 years old on July 1, 2023. IOCL Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 1,720 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online At iocl.com Till November 20.

TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree and a 2-year diploma in Elementary Education with relevant subjects.

TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply Online

Visit the official website of the Teacher Recruitment Board, trb.tn.gov.in Click on TN TRB Graduate Teacher Apply Online link that will be displayed on the homepage You have to register by entering mobile number and email ID to receive login credentials Enter the registration number and password that you were sent to the phone number, as well as the email address you registered. Complete the application and upload all necessary documents in the format and size specified. Pay the application fee using net banking, card or UPI and submit. Download the application form for future reference.

TN TRB Teacher exam will be conducted online comprising 2 sections with 180 multiple choice questions in total and with maximum marks of 200. Those who score equal to or more than the qualifying marks will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process.

