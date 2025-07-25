Jind, Jul 25 (PTI) A man who ran a private hospital here was stabbed to death by unidentified attackers in Haryana's Jind and two others accompanying him also sustained injuries, police said on Friday.

On Thursday evening, attackers surrounded Vikas in Safidon area when he was returning home, and stabbed him multiple times, leaving him bleeding profusely. He later succumbed to injuries, police said.

"Vikas, who ran a private hospital, died in the incident. Preliminary investigations have revealed that he was attacked with knives. The motive behind the attack is being ascertained and investigations are on," Safidon police station SHO Dinesh Kumar said.

The deceased is a son of a BJP leader from the area, his relative told reporters. He did not have enmity with anyone, they said.

The SHO said police came to know that Vikas was called to the spot by someone and added that police are looking into the possibility of any professional rivalry behind the killing.

A family member of Vikas said he has been "murdered under a conspiracy". He said the family has given the administration one day to arrest the culprits otherwise they will block the roads in the area in protest.

After the incident, opposition leaders slammed the Nayab Singh Saini government over alleged deteriorating law and order.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said there was "unrestrained mafia rule" everywhere in Haryana. "The trust in upholding the rule of law has now been lost," he posted on X.

"...even BJP people are no longer safe from the terror of goons, criminals, and mafias," he said.

Every day, incidents of murder and serious crimes across Haryana have forced the entire state to live under a shadow of fear and terror," Surjewala added.

