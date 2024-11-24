Gurugram, Nov 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi had vowed to take strict actions against contractors or private firms failing to meet the government standards, according to an official statement.

Joshi in a meeting with officials from departments such as GMDA, MCG, HSIIDC, and NHAI at a local rest house urged them to address basic issues like electricity, water, and roads.

He said government employees must ensure a citizen-friendly approach to governance.

He highlighted the importance of integrating modern technology into sanitation, waste management, and other civic amenities managed by GMDA and MCG.

Joshi said he will hold another high-level meeting at the state's Chandigarh headquarters to address issues of water supply, drainage, waste management, street lighting, and road construction.

In a detailed review of Gurugram's development projects, Joshi emphasized resolving problems like waterlogging during monsoons, ensuring clean drinking water, and maintaining city cleanliness.

Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority CEO A Srinivas assured him that road repair work would be completed within six months. He also announced plans to add new buses to GMDA's fleet next year.

He said a pilot project is underway to address sewer overflow in areas such as Narshingpur, Khandsa, Rajiv Chowk, and IFFCO Chowk.

Municipal Commissioner Ashok Garg shared updates on a project to generate energy from 14 lakh tonnes of waste in Bandhwari, with three tenders already afloat.

Joshi recommended notifying both property owners and tenants for tax recovery to improve compliance.

