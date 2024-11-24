Kolkata, November 24: As local authorities in West Bengal announce the Kolkata Fatafat result for November 24, 2024, lottery enthusiasts eagerly await the winning numbers. The Kolkata FF result, a highly popular game in the region, is revealed through a series of eight rounds, or Bazis, conducted throughout the day. Participants place their bets on numbers, hoping to win big in this Satta Matka-type lottery game. Players can access the Kolkata FF result for each round by visiting official websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

The results of these rounds are progressively announced, with the first Bazi starting at 10 AM and continuing until the final Bazi at 8:30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat operates daily from Monday to Sunday, with multiple Bazis each day, offering a dynamic and engaging experience for local participants. Unlike traditional lotteries, the game requires participants to be present in Kolkata and have a higher level of skill, as players must calculate the passing record number for their bets. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 23, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 24, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat is a number-based lottery game in which players select numbers and place their bets across multiple rounds or Bazis. The Kolkata FF result, which is declared for each round, determines the winners based on the numbers they have chosen. Players win by matching the drawn numbers in each Bazi, and the game requires a skilful calculation to predict the correct numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While gambling and betting are generally banned in India, lotteries like Kolkata Fatafat remain legal in certain states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat result by visiting official websites or viewing the result chart mentioned above for updated information. LatestLY advises players to exercise caution while participating in games like Kolkata Fatafat, as they carry financial risks. Players should be aware of potential legal and monetary repercussions associated with such lottery activities.

