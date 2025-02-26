Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Wednesday said the state is leading the country in terms of development in various spheres and will move ahead faster to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing a programme in Julana of Jind district, he said the BJP government in the state has in its first 100 days already fulfilled some of the promises made in the poll manifesto and asserted that the rest would also be fulfilled.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, the people of the country have been expressing confidence in the welfare policies of the government, Saini said, adding the Haryana government has empowered farmers by buying all crops at minimum support price.

At a separate event in Bawani Khera of Bhiwani district, Saini said the BJP dispensation has given government jobs to the youth on merit.

Lashing out at the opposition, he said, "Congress leaders are sitting in air-conditioned rooms and tweeting. They are not aware of the work being done on the ground. The Congress always does the politics of lies".

The chief minister said the budget session of the Haryana Assembly will begin from March 7.

