New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Hawkins Cookers Ltd on Saturday informed about the demise of its Promoter Chairman Brahm Vasudeva.

Vasudeva (84), who passed away on Friday, was in leadership role of the company from last 52 years, said Hawkins Cookers in a regulatory filing.

Vasudeva was appointed on the board of the company in 1968 as Vice Chairman and Managing Director and became the Wholetime Chairman and Managing Director in 1984.

"The Company and the industry immensely benefitted from his vision and leadership during his tenure of 52 years," said Hawkins Cookers.

He was the Non-Executive Chairman and advisor to the company since 2006. PTI KRH

