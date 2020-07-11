Guwahati, July 11: Assam lottery results for all the three state lotteries for Saturday, will be declared online on the Assam Lottery's official website today. If people want to check the lottery results online, they are advised to visit the official website of Assam Lottery- . In Assam, three lotteries are held daily. The first lottery result is announced at 12 noon, second at 5 pm and the third one at 8 pm. The three lotteries in Assam that will be held on Saturday are 'Assam Future Good', 'Assam Singam Pink' and 'Assam Kuil King'.

Every lottery in Assam has a unique name each day. The result for "Assam Future Good" has been announced at 12 noon today, July 11. The results for the other two lotteries in Assam named- 'Assam Singam Pink' and 'Assam Kuil King' will be out at 5 pm and 8 pm, respectively on Saturday. The prize money of the Assam lottery ticket is Rs 7 on all the days of the week. Click Here to Check Assam Lottery Results for Saturday, July 11, 2020.

The state lotteries in Assam give people a chance to win exciting prizes. The first prize winner is eligible to get an award of Rs 5 lakh, the second winner is eligible to win Rs 25,000 while the the third prize winner will get Rs 10,000. The prize money for all three lotteries is the same every day. The 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' organises and regulates the Assam lotteries. The winners who win over Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim within thirty days of declaration of lottery 2020 results. The form is available on the official website of Assam lottery.

