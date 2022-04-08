Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) The Madras High Court has directed the two-member committee appointed by the Court years ago to look after the affairs of the famous Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam district to hand over its management back to the Trustees of the Wakf Board, within a week.

This follows a submission from the counsel for the adhoc-committee that the members no longer want to manage the affairs of the Dargah.

Originally, by an order dated February 23 this year, the first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and D Bharatha Chakravarthy had pulled up the adhoc board of administrators of the Dargah, consisting of a retired IAS officer and a district judge, who were appointed by the High Court in 2017 to look after the affairs of the Dargah just for four months, but who had continued beyond the time limit. The bench also slammed them for wasting the funds of the Dargah by moving the court belatedly in a case relating to a festival, which had become infructuous. It had called for a statement of accounts.

Pleading to remove the adverse remarks against them, the duo had moved the High Court. They stated that all expenditures incurred were strictly in accordance with the orders passed by the court. They said they continued to function on the basis of the subsequent orders passed by the High Court. "We have done our best in the interest of the Dargah. We only want our reputation protected", they said and prayed the court to expunge the adverse remarks.

When the matter came up on Thursday, the counsel representing the ad hoc-committee told the bench that they no longer want to continue and therefore, the management of the Dargah might be given back to the Wakf Board. The counsel appearing for other parties submitted that the management of the Dargah has to be given to the Trustees and Advisory Board as per Scheme Decree passed in 1946.

"In view of the above, we direct handing over of the management of the Dargah from the Committee constituted by the High Court to the Trustees and accordingly charge of the Dargah would be taken by the Trustees from the Wakf Board within a week," the bench said.

The Board shall give the management of the Dargah to the Trustees as per the 1946 scheme decree. Insofar as the other issues -- removal of the adverse remarks made by the judges, the same would be decided on the next date of hearing on June 15, the bench said.

