Noida, Dec 24 (PTI) Hundreds of residents converged on city roads Sunday morning as they participated in a marathon and pledged against the use of tobacco.

BJP leader and Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, who also participated in the event, called for making health a people-driven movement in the country.

Addressing the runners, Sharma emphasized the importance of taking out time for health to collectively strive towards a healthier nation.

"We the citizens of India have to make health a people-driven movement to support the 'Swasth Bharat-Viksit Bharat' mantra of our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Sharma said.

Hundreds of fitness enthusiasts across age groups turned up for the marathon organised by the Kailash Group of Hospitals, fostering the vision of a healthier India through the "New Bharat Fit Bharat" initiative.

The marathon participants, including youths, pledged against the use of tobacco and other addictions to create a healthy and crime-free society, according to a statement.

