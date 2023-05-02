New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Healthcare startup Bonatra on Tuesday said it has acquired women's health and wellness company MyAva for an undisclosed amount.

Through this acquisition, the company aims to expand its holistic healthcare programmes and become a one-stop platform for the management of chronic health conditions, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Cyclone Mocha: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Asks Officials To Remain Alert After IMD's Prediction of Cyclonic Circulation Over Bay of Bengal.

MyAva is a startup, which empowers women to manage chronic health conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid disorders, insulin resistance and more.

Bonatra is a startup focused on treating and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes, Hypertension, fatty liver, PCOD, Obesity etc.

Also Read | Go Airlines Moves NCLT, Says Pratt & Whitney Not Supplying Spare Engines That Resulted in Grounding of 25 Aircrafts.

"Acquiring MyAva enables us to expand our reach and deepen our expertise in women's health," Bonatra CEO and co-founder Rahul Kishore Singh stated.

MyAva founder and CEO Evelyn Immanuel said the move further aids the vision of making chronic care management accessible to all women.

"We believe this further strengthens our combined commitment towards making femtech more inclusive and integrated," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)