New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Health and fitness start-up, Healthquad on Thursday said it has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 75 crore) from investors, including Australian cricketer Pat Cummins.

Besides, the fast bowler who is also the Test Captain for Australia will be the company's brand ambassador, Healthquad said in a statement.

It, however, did not disclose the identity of the other investors.

“It's a privilege for us to have Pat on board as he personifies the very essence of Healthquad. It is an added advantage that Pat is familiar with the Indian health spectrum owing to his long association with the IPL," Healthquad Founder Sanjeev Koul said.

On his association with the start-up, Cummins said, "The experience of playing in the IPL has given me significant insight into the potential of the Indian health and fitness ecosystem. Anything to do with the health tech space excites me and I'm looking forward to strengthening this existing symbiotic relationship with fitness through Heathquad."

Healthquad said its platform gives users a complete view of their health by considering various parameters like calorie intake, daily step count, sleep patterns, water intake, and calorie burn to give an accurate health picture and provide the tools to transform.

