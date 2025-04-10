Amaravati, April 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority forecasted heat wave conditions in 17 mandals across the state on Thursday.

"Out of the 17 mandals, six in Krishna district, four in NTR, two each in Parvathipuram Manyam, Guntur, and Palnadu, and one in Eluru are expected to suffer heat waves," APSDMA Managing Director, Kurmanadh said in a press release.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Scattered rains with thundershowers are also expected in 13 districts on Thursday including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Anakapalle, and East Godavari, he added.

Other districts that may receive thundershowers due to surface circulation over central India: Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Prakasam, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai, said the press release.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 40.8 degrees Celsius in Ulindakonda of Kurnool district, 40.3 degrees Celsius in Darimaduga of Prakasam district, and 40.1 degrees Celsius in Thavanampalle of Chittoor district, Kurmanadh added.

High temperatures were also recorded in Darimaduga (Prakasam), Errampet (Alluri Sitaramaraju), and Thavanampalle (Chittoor) with 25 locations crossing the 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)