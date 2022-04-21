Panchkula, Apr 21 (PTI) The Haryana power watchdog has pulled up state discoms and private firm EESL for the delay in the completion of the smart metering project in four districts and directed the Managing Director of the firm to be present in person before it on June 8.

Taking suo motu notice of "any improvement" in achieving the target for installation of smart meters, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman R K Pachnanda and member Naresh Sardana in an order on Wednesday observed that both EESL and discoms do not appear to be "serious" about the timely completion of smart metering project.

The order pointed out that EESL has failed in achieving the self-declared target, even after having claimed to do so in previous hearings.

The Commission enquired as to why EESL is not able to achieve the target fixed by them and noted that only 32 per cent and 34 per cent target has been achieved for the month of February and March 2022 respectively.

The Commission observed that as per the terms and conditions of the agreement executed between EESL and discoms, it is the responsibility of EESL to ensure sufficient stock of meters to complete the project, which it has failed to do so.

The EESL submitted that due to non-availability of meters during the last few months, they could not achieve the set targets.

As per the agreement between EESL and Discoms - Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam on July 11, 2018, 10 lakh smart meters were to be installed by May 31, 2020, in districts of Gurugram, Karnal, Panipat, and Panchkula.

However, in view of COVID period the date was revived and as per another agreement between the Discoms and the EESL on January 21, 2021, the smart meters were to be installed within the next three years. Through smart meters one can prepay the money and this project was launched in the four districts on November 26, 2020. So far three lakh smart meters have been installed in four districts.

