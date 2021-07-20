New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has launched Glamour Xtec with price starting at Rs 78,900 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The trim comes with various features like bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and USB charger, among others.

The trim featuring drum brakes is priced at Rs 78,900, while the one with disc brakes is tagged at Rs 83,500.

"The model has the ideal combination of features that appeal to the youth. The Glamour Xtec caters to customers' aspirations for technology, style and safety at a much more accessible price," Hero MotoCorp Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said in a statement.

The new Glamour Xtec is powered by a 125cc BS-VI engine.

"Since its launch in 2005, the Glamour has been a trend-setter. In its Xtec avatar too, the Glamour builds on the brand legacy with a host of new features that will redefine the 125cc segment.

"We are confident that the Glamour Xtec is going to resonate with the youth across the country," Hero MotoCorp Head (Sales and Aftersales) Naveen Chauhan said.

Despite the COVID-19 disruptions, Hero MotoCorp sold 10,24,507 units of motorcycles and scooters in the first quarter of the current fiscal, reflecting the strong resilience of the Indian economy and the inherent market demand for personal mobility. HRS hrs

