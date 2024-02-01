Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp said on Thursday its vehicle sales rose 22 per cent to 4,33,598 units in January.

In the year-ago period, the company's vehicle sales stood at 3,56,690 units, Hero MotoCorp said.

Domestic sales grew 20 per cent to 4,20,934 units in the previous month as against 3,49,437 units in FY23.

In the overall sales, motorcycle sales increased 21 per cent to 3,02,056 vehicles compared to 3,33,638 units in January 2023, it said.

