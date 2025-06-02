Chandigarh, Jun 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday presided over the meetings of various high-powered purchase committees in which contracts and purchase of goods worth over Rs 1,640 crore were approved.

The meetings of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC), the Departmental High Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC), and the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) were held under the chairmanship of Saini here.

According to an official statement, approximately Rs 61 crore was saved through rate negotiations with various bidders.

Ministers Krishan Lal Panwar, Rao Narbir Singh, Arvind Sharma, Shyam Singh Rana, Ranbir Gangwa, and Shruti Choudhry, were among those present in the meeting.

To strengthen the sanitation system in rural areas, the state government has approved the provision of hopper tipper dumpers to 'Mahagrams' and Gram Panchayats with a population of over 7,500.

A total of 298 hopper tipper dumpers will be procured at an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore, enabling Panchayats to manage waste independently at the village level, the statement said.

Notably, a hopper tipper dumper is a truck designed for carrying material including garbage, mining material, construction material etc.

In addition, approval was granted for the purchase of books for libraries being established in villages.

Further approvals include the purchase of computer systems, Wi-Fi, and CCTV equipment for the e-libraries, as well as the procurement of 4,500 laptops for use by Gram Sachivs and CPLOs. These will cost about Rs 31.50 crore.

In the meeting, approval was granted for the construction of a Government Model Senior Secondary School at Mandi Dabwali in District Sirsa, at an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore.

Also, the purchase of 1,415 computers for cluster schools was approved, with a total expenditure of Rs 6.79 crore. Approval was also given for the construction of the Zila Parishad Vikas Bhawan in Gurugram, at a cost of Rs 61 crore.

In the meeting, approval was granted for the strengthening of three key road projects: the 24-km Dadri-Bond road, the 18-km Dadri-Chidya road, and the 20-km Assandh-Sirsal road. These projects will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 78 crore.

Additionally, approval was given for the remaining construction work of the Civil Hospital building in Ambala Cantt, which involves expanding capacity from 100 beds to 200 beds.

Among the projects approved under Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the meeting gave nod to the installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the Phase-2 CCTV-based Public Safety and Traffic Management System in the city.

Under the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), approval was given for the installation, integration, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of Phase-2 of the CCTV-based Public Safety and Traffic Management System in Faridabad, at an estimated cost of Rs 58 crore.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, Sumita Misra, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta were among the senior officers present in the meeting.

Besides, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

