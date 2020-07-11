New Delhi, July 11 (PTI) The Road Transport and Highways Ministry on Saturday said it has invited comments for safety evaluation of hydrogen propelled vehicles.

The road transport ministry has issued a draft notification in this regard on July 10.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Reviews COVID-19 Situation in the Country, Lauds Efforts of Centre, State and Local Authorities in Containing Pandemic in Delhi.

"It is proposed to include motor vehicles of Categories M and N, running on compressed gaseous hydrogen fuel cell, to be in accordance with AIS (automative industry standard) 157:2020, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specification is notified under the Bureau of Indian Standard Act, 2016," the road transport ministry said in a statement.

Further, the hydrogen fuel specifications for fuel cell vehicles will be in accordance with ISO 14687 till the corresponding BIS specification is notified under the Bureau of Indian Standard Act, 2016, it noted.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Good, Assam Singam Pink and Assam Kuil King on July 11, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

The statement said that the ministry has notified a draft notification GSR 436(E) dated July 10, 2020 proposing amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 for inclusion of the standards for the safety evaluation of the vehicles being propelled through hydrogen fuel cells.

The ministry has invited suggestions and comments from all stake holders including general public on the proposed amendment, which can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways within 30 days of issue of notification, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)