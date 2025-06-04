Latest News | Himachal CM Inaugurates Integrated Command, Control Centre in Dharamshala

Dharamshala, Jun 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated an integrated command, control and crime response centre in Dharamshala.

The state-of-the-art ‘Chakshu Chakra' centre, developed under the Smart City Mission, is located at the Superintendent of Police Office, Dharamshala, according to a statement issued here.

Briefing the CM during the virtual inauguration, Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri highlighted the key features of the project and said that a total of 229 CCTV cameras have been strategically installed at 89 vital locations across the city.

Of these, seven locations are equipped with specialised cameras under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) to enhance traffic control and ensure public safety.

